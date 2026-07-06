Asha Workers Stage Stir For Not Getting Honourarium | FP photo

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): Asha workers and Asha Sangini workers staged a sit-in on the premises of the collectorate on Monday, demanding the administration meet their various demands.

During the demonstration, they handed over a memorandum to Nayab Tehsilder BD Tamkhane.

In the memorandum, a copy of which was also sent to the chief minister, they demanded the long-pending payment of their honourarium.

The Asha workers raised slogans against the administration and the government during the demonstration.

They said they did not receive honourarium for three months. The demonstrators said the government announced hike in honourarium on April 1 this year, but they did not get it.

At present, they get Rs 2,000 as honourarium which they have not been getting for three months, and they are facing financial problems, the agitators said.

They visit house to house to publicise the government's welfare schemes, but they do not get honourarium on time, the Asha workers said.