As Narottam Mishra Dissolves Into Tears At BJP Meet, Imarti Devi Laughs | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Datia Vidhan Sabha election has begun on an emotional note. Narottam Mishra dissolved into tears at a public meeting he addressed on Monday after the BJP candidate filed nominations.

Mishra said he would bow down his head at every house to ensure the victory of Ashutosh and go to every village seeking votes.

After July 16, he will continue to stay in Datia, Mishra said. In the process of addressing the crowd, emotions choked his voice and tears began to stream down his cheeks.

Mishra prepared for the by-poll for several days and started electioneering, but the BJP gave a ticket to Ashutosh instead of him. Afterwards, Mishra's supporters protested vehemently against the party for denying a ticket to him.

They blocked traffic and closed markets, so when he broke down in tears on the stage, his supporters, too, choked up.

The Congress says the BJP suffers from internal squabbling, but the audience can see every BJP leader standing together, he said.

But when Mishra's eyes welled up and tears began to trickle down his cheeks, Imarti Devi, sitting on the stage, continued to laughed.

Imarti Devi lost election twice. Both Mishra and Imarti Devi never see eye to eye.

Before the public meeting, Ashutosh filed nominations in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP's state unit president Hemant Khandelwal, state in charge Mahendra Singh, and Mishra.

CM to Natottam: Ashutosh being handed over to you

Chief Minister Yadav said, ''Narottam, I am handing my younger brother, Ashutosh, to you. It is your duty to ensure his victory.'' Yadav said the Congress had disappeared from 80% of places across the country.

Without referring to anybody's name, he said everybody knew what his grandfather and parents did.

Datia progressed under the leadership of Narottam, he said.