Artists Depict Pain Of Bhopal Gas Tragedy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city’s artists depicted the pain of Bhopal Gas Tragedy through their artworks on the wall of Union Carbide factory. They painted the 80-ft wall of the factory using acrylic colours and paid tribute to the gas victims on the 40th anniversary of the tragedy.

The three-day wall painting event, organised by organisations working with the survivors of Union Carbide disaster to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Union Carbide disaster, ended on Monday.

The artists who took part included Akilesh Verma, Suchita Raut, Devilal Patidar, Vinay Sapre, Bhawna Choudhary Priti Das, Sadhna Shukal, Shivam Namdev, Hina Khan, Pragati Chaurasia, Sonu Batham, Keerti Singh and Meena Chourasia.

Artist Bhawna Choudhary painted the silence of mohallas after the tragedy. She also painted people leaving homes holding family members on one hand and household articles on the other hand. She also showcased a rush of vehicles, mostly cycles and two-wheelers. She used black and grey acrylic colours for human figures.

“I was an eyewitness to the incident. I was in Class 6 when the tragedy occurred. I lived at Jawahar Chowk and was sleeping at that time. I still remember the scene of incidents in my subconscious mind, which I tried to depict through my artworks.” Another artist Devilal Patidar painted the toxic gas methyl isocyanate, which took the lives of many people. Rachna Dhingra from Bhopal Group for Information & Action said poster contest on gas tragedy would also be organised.