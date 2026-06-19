Around 400 Police Personnel To Conduct Mock Drill At 32 Centres | AI-generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 400 police personnel will conduct a mock drill on Saturday at all 32 examination centres ahead of the Re-National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) examination scheduled for June 21.

The objective of this exercise is to conduct a final assessment of the examination arrangements, security protocols, the secure transport of question papers, and coordination at the exam centres.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) and state administrations aim to ensure that the examination is conducted in a completely fair, transparent, and orderly manner.

Procedures such as the delivery of question papers to centres, security checks, entry protocols, surveillance, and emergency management will be tested.

Centre superintendents, district administrations, police, paramilitary forces, and other relevant agencies will participate in this exercise.

Bhopal Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar said that 400 police personnel will be deployed for the mock drill ahead of the Re-NEET UG examination at 32 examination centres.

The use of any kind of loudspeakers or sound-amplifying devices is strictly prohibited in the vicinity of the NEET examination centres.

Traffic police's advisory for NEET

Meanwhile, the traffic police issued a route advisory for NEET candidates due to ongoing metro construction work. Candidates are advised to choose routes carefully for the following examination centres.

Government Higher Secondary School, Anand Nagar:

The road between Prabhat Square and Piplani has narrowed due to metro construction.

Therefore, to reach the school from TT Nagar, MP Nagar, Kolar Road, or Old Bhopal, candidates should travel via Chetak Bridge, Govindpura, BHEL, Mahatma Gandhi Square, and Piplani Petrol Pump.

Government Gitanjali Girls' PG College, Gautam Nagar:

The route between Sindhi Colony, Kazi Camp, and DIG Bungalow has become extremely narrow due to metro construction.

Consequently, candidates can reach the college (via DIG Bungalow Square) by travelling through Nadra Bus Stand, Agarwal Dharamshala, Chhola Ganesh Mandir, and the JP Bridge intersection.