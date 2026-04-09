Around 4% Of Police Personnel In Madhya Pradesh Entangled In Legal Cases; Contempt Charged In 200 Cases

Bhopal News: Recruitment Of 8,500 Police Personnel Stuck As GAD Seeks Justification |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 4,000 writ petitions are currently under hearing in different courts across Madhya Pradesh, with contempt of court charges filed against the police department in around 200 of these cases.

The state has a police force of around 1.06 lakh personnel, and a significant number have filed cases against their own department in courts ranging from district and sessions courts to the Supreme Court.

A large number of police personnel also run from pillar to post to regain employment after being acquitted by courts. Police personnel are often punished and subsequently challenge departmental action in courts.

The punishments include dismissal, removal from service, reduction in rank, grade or pay, withholding of increments or promotion, fine not exceeding one month’s pay, compulsory retirement, stoppage of stagnation allowances, and recovery of pecuniary loss caused to the state government, either wholly or in part. Personnel who face such action often approach courts against the department.

Department keen on resolving issues

Special Director General (Administration) Adarsh Katiyar talking to Free Press said that the police department is a symbol of discipline and dedication.“The uniform brings honour and respect, and in return, personnel are expected to demonstrate loyalty, courage, honour and discipline in their duties,” he said.

He added that punishment exists for every instance of misconduct in the department, and those at fault must face action.“However, the department also works to redress the problems of personnel. When they do not get the desired outcome internally, they approach the courts,” he said.