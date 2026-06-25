Army Seeks Passenger Reservation System Counter At Bairagarh, Halt For 9 Train Pairs | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Passenger Reservation System (PRS) ticket booking counter has been sought for army personnel residing at the Army campus in Bairagarh.

The demand was raised during the 23rd meeting of the Zonal Railway Users' Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) held on Thursday to discuss railway development and passenger amenities.

Nitesh Lal, a Railway Board member, said he had requested a PRS counter for nearly 40,000 army personnel living in the Army campus at Bairagarh.

He also demanded halts for nine pairs of trains at Bairagarh, including the Dr Ambedkar Nagar–Nagpur Express, Hyderabad–Jaipur Superfast Express, Dr Ambedkar Nagar–Yashwantpur Express, Bhagat Ki Kothi Express, Bikaner–Bilaspur Express, Indore–Bhopal Vande Bharat Express, Chenani–Puri Humsafar Express, Jaipur–Nagpur Express and Rameswaram Humsafar Express.

General Manager Dilip Kumar Singh assured members of the Zonal Railway Users' Consultative Committee that appropriate action would be taken on the demands.

Krishna Mohan Soni of Bhopal demanded railway underpasses at Rachna Nagar, Sanjeevni Nagar and Sant Hirdaram Nagar.

He said an underpass already exists at Rachna Nagar but another one is needed to improve connectivity and ease traffic movement.

He also sought halts for trains at Nishatpura and Bairagarh railway stations.