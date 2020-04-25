Archdiocese of Bhopal provides free online counseling through Ashadeep

BHOPAL: To provide support and address mental health concerns of children and adults during and after COVID-19, Archdiocese of Bhopal has launched a new venture of online Counseling Services for all through ASHADEEP- A centre for Wholeness free of cost through its trained counselors.

Archbishop Leo Cornelio said that the novel corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic is a situation that is affecting people of all ages specially children physically as well as psychologically. The pandemic has aroused strong feelings such as sadness, fear, anxiety, helplessness, uncertainty, loss of interest and hopelessness among the crowd.

Sitting at home completely without work, without outing and without socialising is a matter of concern for people today. Mostly elderly people are depressed in this lock down as their normal schedule is disturbed.

Women are the emotional pillar of the family. And they are feeling suffocated totally at home. They are not finding any channel to expel their frustration. Bread earners of the family are living in anxiety and fear today. They are worried to feed their family during and after lock down. Depression, anxiety and boredom he said.

Fr Maria Stephen, the PRO said that ASHADEEP is a group of Psychologists and clinical psychologists to provide mental fitness to people by empowering their minds and by providing emotional wellness.

Helpline Link

The people wishing to seek guidance can get in touch with counselors on whatsapp, mobile number and email address provided below:

1. Dr Reena Rajput: psychovisionbpl@gmail.com,09425080444 (Wednesday and Friday 9 am to 11 am )

2. Dr Vinay Mishra : drvinaymishra@rediffmail.com, 9425648065 (Daily 9 am to 10 am)

3. Dr Priya Sonpar: priyasonpar@gmail.com, 9425356605 (Daily 10 am to 12 pm)

4. Gerard Pereira: gerryapereira@gmail.com, 9826726967 (Daily 8 am to 8 pm)

5. Rhea Pereira: pereirarhea5@gmail.com, 8962698567 (Daily 8 am to 8 pm)