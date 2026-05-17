Appointments To Bhopal, Indore Development Authorities And Other Bodies Delayed | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The remaining political appointments have been put on hold for the time being. The process is expected to take more time, as the party organization now plans to first constitute the state executive committee before proceeding with these appointments.

According to sources, names for several positions had already been finalized, but the appointments had to be deferred due to internal opposition among party leaders.

Appointments for the Bhopal Development Authority, Indore Development Authority, and Katni Development Authority were reportedly close to finalization. However, resistance from ministers and MLAs forced the party to put the decisions on hold. Fresh discussions are now underway regarding the names.

At the local level, there was opposition to the proposed names of Chetan Singh for the post of Chairman of the Bhopal Development Authority and Harinarayan Yadav for the Indore Development Authority, prompting the party to reconsider the appointments.

Apart from this, appointments are also pending in several commissions and corporations. No appointment has yet been made in the Minority Commission. The party has not been able to decide whether the chairman should be from the Muslim, Sikh, or Jain community. BJP spokesperson and Madrasa Board Chairman Sanwar Patel has been entrusted with the task of identifying suitable names for the post. The candidate recommended by Patel is likely to receive approval.

Appointments are also pending in several corporations, including the Tourism Development Corporation, Energy Development Corporation, MP State Agro Development Corporation, Handicrafts Development Corporation, and state mining Corporation. Leaders are continuing to lobby actively for these positions.

Senior BJP organisational leaders, including National Co-Organisation General Secretary Shiv Prakash, Regional Organisation General Secretary Ajay Jamwal, and State In-Charge Mahendra Singh, are on a two-day visit to Bhopal. Discussions regarding the pending appointments and the formation of the state executive committee may take place during their visit.