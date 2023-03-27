 Appointment on compassionate ground: Now, married daughters are eligible
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalAppointment on compassionate ground: Now, married daughters are eligible

Appointment on compassionate ground: Now, married daughters are eligible

As per new norm, if those dependent on deceased government employee do not have the eligibility or are not interested in taking appointment on compassionate ground, then they can nominate their son and daughter even if she is married.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 11:39 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Monday amended norms for appointments to be given on compassionate ground.

As per earlier norm, if husband or wife was dependent on deceased government employee and was not eligible or interested in getting appointment on compassionate ground, then they could nominate son or unmarried daughter.

This norm has been amended. As per new norm, if those dependent on deceased government employee do not have the eligibility or are not interested in taking appointment on compassionate ground, then they can nominate their son and daughter even if she is married.

The second norm relates to widow or divorced daughter who was dependent on deceased government employee.

The amended norm states that in cases if there are no eligible members, then appointment on compassionate ground should be given to widow daughter-in-law who was dependent on deceased government employee and was living with him.

The third norm states that if deceased government employee has only daughter or daughters and if they are married, then the appointment will be given to married daughter on the recommendation of her surviving parent. This norm has been erased.

Another norm guarantees appointment on compassionate ground to brother and sister of deceased government employee on the recommendation of parents of the deceased. If parents of deceased are not alive, then appointment on compassionate ground will be given on the consent of siblings of deceased government employee. This norm has been kept intact.

Read Also
Bhopal: EPCO hopes to receive clearance for biosphere reserve in Pench and Kanha
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 60 sextortion complaints in three months, tracing scamsters tough nut to crack for cyber...

Bhopal: 60 sextortion complaints in three months, tracing scamsters tough nut to crack for cyber...

Bhopal: After Nadda’s advice, responsibility for seats to be given to senior leaders

Bhopal: After Nadda’s advice, responsibility for seats to be given to senior leaders

Hi-tech: Muslims use online content to recite Quran, Hadees

Hi-tech: Muslims use online content to recite Quran, Hadees

Bhopal: JP Agarwal shocks Kamal Nath over CM face in MP

Bhopal: JP Agarwal shocks Kamal Nath over CM face in MP

Appointment on compassionate ground: Now, married daughters are eligible

Appointment on compassionate ground: Now, married daughters are eligible