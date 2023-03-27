Appointment on compassionate ground: Now, married daughters are eligible

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Monday amended norms for appointments to be given on compassionate ground.

As per earlier norm, if husband or wife was dependent on deceased government employee and was not eligible or interested in getting appointment on compassionate ground, then they could nominate son or unmarried daughter.

This norm has been amended. As per new norm, if those dependent on deceased government employee do not have the eligibility or are not interested in taking appointment on compassionate ground, then they can nominate their son and daughter even if she is married.

The second norm relates to widow or divorced daughter who was dependent on deceased government employee.

The amended norm states that in cases if there are no eligible members, then appointment on compassionate ground should be given to widow daughter-in-law who was dependent on deceased government employee and was living with him.

The third norm states that if deceased government employee has only daughter or daughters and if they are married, then the appointment will be given to married daughter on the recommendation of her surviving parent. This norm has been erased.

Another norm guarantees appointment on compassionate ground to brother and sister of deceased government employee on the recommendation of parents of the deceased. If parents of deceased are not alive, then appointment on compassionate ground will be given on the consent of siblings of deceased government employee. This norm has been kept intact.