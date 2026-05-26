Apnapan: Shivraj Chronicles 35-Year Old Bond With Modi At A Programme Organised In New Delhi | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda released Apnapan: Narendra Modi Sangh Mere Anubhav, a book penned by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a programme organised in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and several elected representatives were present on the occasion.

Praising the book, Naidu said he had seen Chouhan remain active since his days as a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha worker. Recalling earlier political developments, Naidu said that during discussions on who should become the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, he had suggested Chouhan's name, which was later approved by senior leaders including Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani.

At the time, some leaders were apprehensive that Chouhan could face political challenges in Madhya Pradesh. However, Chouhan overcame those challenges, Naidu said.

Speaking about the book dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chouhan said, It is not enough to look only at the achievements of a major leader, but equally important to understand how he behaved with party workers and common people.