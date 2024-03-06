Apex Court Quashes MPTDC Appeal Challenging NGT Order, Says, 'MPT Should Welcome & Not Challenge Such Orders'

Supreme Court of India |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal of Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC) challenging the order of National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding operation of motorized boats in water bodies in the state. Hearing a petition of a green activist National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Green Tribunal in September 2023 had prohibited operation of motorized boats in lakes and water bodies of the State.

Challenging the tribunal order, the appellant (MPTDC) had approached the Supreme Court. MP additional advocate general (Delhi) Saurav Mishra told Free Press, division bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan passed the order dismissing the MPT appeal thus the ban on operation of cruise vessels as well as other motor-propelled boats in the water bodies in state continues to remain place.

The bench in its observation said, “An effort is made by NGT to save various lakes in the State. We fail to understand how the Tourism Development Corporation of the State can be aggrieved with a direction issued by the NGT to protect the lakes.”

“MPT should be welcoming such orders that more and more lakes will exist...you are a tourism development corporation, in the cities if there are more lakes. It will attract more tourists. You as a State instrument should be careful to protect the lakes. You should not be challenging such orders,” the SC observed.

When the MPTDC counsel urged that there were 6 other Ramsar sites where motorized boats were permitted and plying even today, to this Justice Oka said, "We will stop there also." Petitioner Pandey, had raised before NGT the serious damage and deterioration being caused to Bhopal Lake, commonly known as 'Bhoj Wetland' comprising 'Upper Lake' and 'Lower Lake' and other water bodies due to operation of motorized and cruise boats.

On his petition, the NGT had restrained the authorities from running cruise boats or any other boat operated with motors in Bhopal Upper Lake (Ramsar site) and other designated wetlands. The authorities were further restrained from raising any permanent construction within the 'Zone of Influence' of water bodies/wetlands and if any permanent construction had been raised, the same was to be demolished.