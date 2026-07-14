Anurag Jain Not Keen On Extension; Government May Appoint New Chief Secretary | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Political as well as administrative churning persists in the state. Chief Secretary Anurag Jain will retire on August 31.

Because he retires after one and a half months, speculations have started. Jain, who assumed office as chief secretary on October 1, 2024, got one year's extension.

According to sources, Jain, who does not want further extension of his services, may get an assignment in Delhi.

Eight officers from 1990 to 1993 batches contend for the post of chief secretary. The officer of 1990 batch Rajesh Rajora; the officers of 1991 batch Ashok Barnwal, Manoj Govil, and Manu Shrivastava; the officers of 1992 batch VL Kantha Rao and Pankaj Agarwal; the officers of 1993 batch Sanjay Dubey and Neeraj Mandloi, race for the post.

Out of them, five officers work in the state and three serve the Central Government in Delhi.

Rajora and Mandloi are close to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Rajora worked as the additional chief secretary in the office of Yadav and Mandloi holds the same position now.

The name of Barnwal is also being discussed for the post of CS, but his minus point is that he will retire after five months.

Both CM and PMO do not like Shrivastava, but he continues to make efforts to get the position.

PMO sent Jain as CS to the state. So, if PMO appoints the CS again, the chances of Kantha Rao and Agarwal brighten.

Kantha Rao will retire in November next year and Agarwal in November 2029, but the chances of Govil being sent by the PMO as CS to the state, are thin. Yet, his claim stands because of his seniority.