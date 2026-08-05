Anu Malik Composing Music For Boney Kapoor's Shakila Bano Bhopali Biopic | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Playback singer and music composer Anu Malik has revealed that he is composing the music for an upcoming biographical film on legendary artist Shakila Bano Bhopali, widely regarded as India's first woman Qawwal.

Speaking during his visit to Bhopal on Tuesday, Malik said the film, titled Shakila Bano Bhopali, will celebrate the remarkable life and musical legacy of the iconic performer, who earned national recognition for breaking barriers in the traditionally male-dominated world of qawwali.

The film's lyrics have been penned by noted lyricist Javed Akhtar, while the screenplay has been written by Rumi Jaffery. Veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor is producing and directing the project.

Malik was in the city to perform at 'Yeh Shaam Mastani', a musical evening organised by the Madhya Pradesh Culture Department at Ravindra Bhavan to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar.

During the concert, Malik entertained the audience with several popular songs and paid tribute to Kishore Kumar, describing him as one of the greatest singers in Indian cinema whose music continues to inspire generations of artistes and music lovers.

The announcement about the film generated interest among music enthusiasts in Bhopal, as Shakila Bano Bhopali remains one of the city's most celebrated cultural icons.

Her contribution to qawwali and Indian music continues to be remembered decades after her illustrious career.