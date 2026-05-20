Another Tiger Dies In Kanha Tiger Reserve On Tuesday Morning | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Days after a tigress and its four cubs died due to canine distemper virus, a tiger aged between five and six years was found dead in the Kanha Tiger Reserve on Tuesday morning.

It had injury marks on its body and was suffering from a lung infection. The tiger was found dead in Mohgaon beat of the Mukki circle.

Its vital parts, including canine teeth, claws and whiskers, were found intact. Following an autopsy, the carcass was burnt as per the protocol of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Sources said that forest officials of the tiger reserve received information that a tiger had been spotted with injury marks and appeared ill. Based on this information, a search operation was launched. The area was immediately cordoned off, and a dog squad was called for inspection.

Efforts are underway to ascertain the cause of the injuries. Senior forest department officials are keeping a close watch on the situation.