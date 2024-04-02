Anomalies At RGPV: Police Set To Declare Reward On Absconding Accused

RGPV |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police are in the process to declare a reward on absconding accused who allegedly committed financial irregularity worth Rs 19.48 crores in Rajiv Gandhi Prodyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV). Police have written a letter to FRO Delhi to issue a look out notice against former Vice Chancellor Sunil Kumar and ex Registrar RS Rajput.

Four teams have been sent to different states to trace the accused. Police swung into action after ABVP staged an indefinite dharna on Sunday in front of the Police Commissioner Office demanding arrest of the absconding accused. The Head of Special Investigation Team Malkit Singh assured the ABVP workers that absconding accused will be arrested in three days and reward will be declared on their heads. ABVP workers were miffed as even after registration of the FIR against five persons including then VC Sunil Kumar, key accused were still on the run. ABVP apprehended that some might have sneaked out of the state and some may have fled the country.

ABVP’s Subham Jatt said that they ended their dharna later in the night after the SIT Chief assured that the accused will be arrested within three days. Notably, there is prima facie evidence of financial embezzlement of Rs 19.48 crores against the accused.