Annual Loan Plan Of ₹5,00,856 Crore For State Unveiled | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The annual loan scheme of Rs 5,00,856 crore was approved during a meeting of finance department and the State Level Bankers' Committee at Mantralaya on Friday. The target is 119.50% of the previous year's target of Rs 4,19,110 crore.

Chairing the meeting, Chief Secretary Anurag Jain asked finance department officials and the coordinator of the State Level Bankers' Committee to ensure implementation of district-level credit plans received from the districts and strengthen the state economy.

Giving top priority to the agriculture sector, a target of Rs 1,28,866 crore has been fixed for farm credit. It is 106.56% of the previous year's target.

The crop loan target has been set at Rs 88,638 crore, which is 101.22% of last year's target. Overall, Rs 1,65,117 crore has been set as the total target for the agriculture sector, which is 113.07% of last year's target.

Considering the growth of the MSME sector, a target of Rs 1,62,967 crore has been set for the sector. It is 121.64% of last year's target and 120.90% of last year's achievement.