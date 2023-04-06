Amravad Khurd electrification project: BDA EE, contractor convicted on corruption charges

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court, Bhopal on Thursday, has convicted the former executive engineer (EE) of Bhopal development authority (BDA) MS Khan and contractor Ashok Jain sentencing them to 3-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) each in connection with corruption in Amravad Khurd electrification project. Judge Rajeev Pal gave the verdict. The matter was brought to the notice of the Lokayukta office by RC Srivastava. A case was registered under 13(1)D and 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act and 120(B) of the IPC.

According to district public prosecution officials Hemlata Kushwah and Rishiraj Diwivedi, Amravad Khurd Electrification project was to be implemented. In this, MS Khan, the former executive engineer of BDA, indulged in corruption by misusing his position. Before publishing tender for these type of work, an estimate is prepared so that it can be assessed that how much the work will cost. The executive engineer published the tender without the estimate. In that, the estimated cost of electrification work has been fixed at Rs 50 lakh. After this, the contract was given to contractor Ashok Kumar Jain without the approval of the competent authority. The executive engineer himself determined the cost of the work and also finalised that the tender of contractor Ashok Kumar Jain was of the lowest amount. Approval from the competent authority was not completed in the process.

It was claimed that in doing so, BDA suffered loss and contractor Ashok Kumar Jain benefitted. Corruption was found in Lokayukta police investigation. During court proceedings, the investigation report of the Lokayukta police was found to be correct. Hence, Bhopal Development Authority's executive engineer MM Khan and contractor Ashok Kumar Jain were sentenced to three years RI each by the court, the prosecution officials added.

