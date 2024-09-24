 American Woman Caught Running Healing Centre In Jabalpur Despite Visa Expiration, Deported
It was only after a routine investigation that the local authorities discovered her visa overstay and her ongoing camp operations.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 05:05 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An American woman was caught running a mental healing camp in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur despite her tourist visa having expired a year ago. She was then sent back, after the police managed to arrange the necessary documents.

The incident is of Jabalpur's Bargi area. Vanessa, a resident of New Jersey, USA, had arrived in India three years ago on a tourist visa but stayed on illegally after it expired in July 2024.

During her stay, she began operating a mental healing camp from a rented house. The house owner allowed her to live rent-free and provided her with food and other necessities as she was out of money.

The Bargi police informed the American embassy, which helped in securing an exit visa. Following this, the MP police arranged for Vanessa’s return to the USA.

In addition to helping her leave, authorities are looking closely into what she did while in India. They want to understand how she was able to live and run a mental healing center for so long after her tourist visa expired. The investigation aims to find out if there were any problems with local rules and to make sure similar situations do not happen again in the future.

