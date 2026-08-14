Ambulance Delay Forces Woman To Deliver Baby On Roadside In Dhar | Representational Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A pregnant woman delivered a baby girl by the roadside near Gujri government hospital after allegedly failing to receive an ambulance on time in Dhar district on Thursday. Local women and a former health worker helped conduct the delivery. Both the mother and newborn are safe.

The incident occurred in Bharudpur Utawali village of Dharampuri tehsil when Sangeeta Bai developed labour pain in the morning. Her family contacted the emergency ambulance service but was reportedly told that the ambulance had gone to Nalchha and would take at least three hours to return.

The family arranged private transport and took her towards Gujri hospital. However, about 200 metres from the hospital, her pain became severe and the vehicle had to be stopped. She delivered the baby on the roadside.

Former health worker Nirmala Bai and other women immediately came forward and created a makeshift privacy screen using sarees and blankets before assisting with the delivery.

Afterwards, the mother and newborn were taken to Gujri hospital. Dr Jyoti Chauhan said staff was available at the hospital, but the woman could not reach the premises due to lack of timely transport.

Dr Kirti Borasi held the ambulance management responsible and said the issue had been reported in writing to the CMHO. Both mother and child are undergoing care and are healthy.