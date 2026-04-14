Ambedkar Jayanti Rally Turns Violent In Sidhi, 14 Injured | AI-Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A violent clash between two communities broke out during an Ambedkar Jayanti rally in Amilia village of Sidhi district, officials said on Tuesday. The incident resulted in injuries to 14 individuals.

The clash began over a dispute regarding an SUV parked along the rally route, which quickly escalated into a major confrontation. Members of the rally reportedly asked for the vehicle to be moved. The situation worsened after some individuals vandalised the vehicle, leading to an argument with the owner, Mani Shukla.

The verbal altercation turned violent, resulting in clashes between both sides. Shortly after, around 50 masked individuals reportedly stormed Shukla’s house, pelting stones and assaulting family members. Four members of the family were injured.

By 3 pm, the situation turned more volatile when nearly 200 people, including Bhim Army members and an agitated crowd, attacked the Amilia police station. Two police personnel were reportedly injured as attackers pelted stones at the station.

More than 150 police personnel have been deployed in the area. As a precautionary measure, the Amilia market was shut down, and continuous police patrolling is underway.

Collector Vikas Mishra told Free Press that police forces from Amilia, Kamarji, and Bahri police stations, along with the Sihawal outpost, were called to the spot. He stated that the situation is now under control.

Mishra added that primary investigations suggest an old dispute among youngsters from both communities triggered the violence. Of the 14 injured, six sustained minor injuries while eight suffered fractures; all are admitted to hospital. Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify suspects and register the First Information Report (FIR). Mishra claimed the administration's priority is to maintain order and ensure the festival is celebrated peacefully.