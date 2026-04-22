Amarkantak Must Be No Movement, No Construction Zone, Says MP CM Mohan Yadav

CM Mohan Yadav: Amarkantak Must Be No Movement, No Construction Zone |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that there is a need to make Amarkantak, the origin of the Narmada river, a No Movement, No Construction Zone to conserve its cultural heritage.

"We are also focusing on maintaining the ecological balance of Amarkantak so that Narmada’s piousness continues," Yadav said while addressing his Cabinet colleagues ahead of the Cabinet meeting at Mantralaya on Wednesday.

Special Assembly session:

Women ministers to lead discussion

Women ministers will lead the discussion on Nari Shakti Vandan during the one-day special session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly to be convened on April 27. Discussion on Nari Shakti Vandan and the overall development and empowerment of women will be taken up during the special session

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar informed that the Opposition will participate in the one-day Special Session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

However he clarified that Congress will support 33 % women reservation on the existing 543 seats of Lok Sabha. But if the government tried to push any other agenda, the Opposition will give a befitting reply.