 Alok Sharma Presses For Railway Line Survey In Berasia, Aims To Boost Local Connectivity
Alok Sharma Presses For Railway Line Survey In Berasia, Aims To Boost Local Connectivity

MPs of Bhopal Railway division present their key demands before WCR General Manager

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 11:46 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal Alok Sharma stressed on chalking out a plan for Railway line survey for the Berasia Vidhan Sabha constituency, which is spread in an area of 45 square kilometers. Survey has to be done for Berasia Railway line via Guna-Ashok Nagar, demanded Sharma during a meeting of MPs of Bhopal Railway division with the Railway officials here on Friday.

“Railway officials should come up with a detailed plan for the survey Railway line in Berasia. Whether the matter concerns the Western–Central Railway (WCR) or the Railway Board, it needs to be finalized,” the Lok Sabha member said.

Dewas MP Mahendra Singh Solanki chaired the meeting in which WCR General Manager Shobhna Bandopadyaya was also present. Sharma further said that he had raised the critical issue in the Parliament. “During the Budget Session, I brought this matter to attention during the Zero Hour as Berasia is part of Bhopal Parliamentary constituency. “My objective is to expedite the rail line survey and enable the people of Berasia to benefit from rail services at the earliest.

This would save the people from having to travel to Bhopal to catch trains,” said Sharma. The proposed rail line is expected to enhance connectivity for Berasia, bringing much-needed rail services to the town. During the meeting, Sagar MP Lata Wankhede demanded introduction of the Vande Bharat train on Bhopal-Sagar route, while Narmadapuram MP Darshan Singh Chaudhary demanded stoppages for the Kushi Nagar Express and Goa Express at Banapura.

He also demanded construction of a Railway underpass or railway over bridge at Seoni-Malwa region. Gwalior MP Bharat Singh demanded the railway authorities increase the frequency of MEMU Guna-Gwalior train. Rajya Sabha MP Maya Nirolia demanded an Over bridge over Ol River at Bankhedi. 

Sharma’s other demands include

*       Starting Nishatpura Railway station

*       Nishatpura-Bandra train (Mumbai)

*       Bhopal-Udaipur train

*       Rani Kamlapati –Surat train

*       Bhopal-Lucknow train

*       Bhopal-Bangalore train via Pune.

