Allegations Of Custodial Assault Against Bhopal's TT Nagar Police; Youth Suffers Fracture | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): TT Nagar police have been accused of illegal detention and torture of two youths. One of them released a video alleging they were beaten overnight, tortured and pressured to confess to a theft. He reportedly suffered a fractured hand during the incident.

The complainants have submitted a written complaint to the police commissioner seeking action.

According to information, Ayush Golait, 21, a resident of Nalanda Buddha Vihar in Ambedkar Nagar, had gone to attend a friend’s pre-wedding ceremony in Kolar on April 25. About 2.30 am, while returning with his friend Atul Chotale, the two stopped near Katsi Second Stop, where a Dial 112 team allegedly detained them and took them to TT Nagar police station.

Family members claim police took the duo to a house in Anjali Complex where a theft had been reported, but the complainant did not identify them. Despite this, they were taken back to the police station and allegedly assaulted through the night. The youths alleged that Sub-Inspector Raghvendra Sikarwar and others beat them with sticks and tortured them.

Golait’s condition reportedly worsened, with claims of vomiting blood and a fractured hand, after which he was admitted to JP Hospital. The family also alleged they were not informed about the detention or hospitalisation for nearly 12 hours and claimed a demand of Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 was made for their release. Golait was later released on bail from the ACP’s office, while Chotale was sent to jail.

Police, however, denied the allegations. Sikarwar said the claims are baseless and added that the youths were handed over by a colony guard. He said an inquiry was underway. Police officials said multiple criminal cases are registered against Golait.