All lies: CM On Priyanka After Gwalior Rally

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has accused Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi of speaking lies about state government during her visit to Gwalior where she addressed a public rally on Friday.

“Priyanka Gandhi says that per day income of farmers is Rs 27. I want to inform that Rs 6,000 are being given by Prime Minister and state government is also giving Rs 6,000 to farmers. Thus, she speaks lies,” he told media persons after planting sapling at Smart Park along with beneficiary of Ladli Behna Yojana in Bhopal on Saturday.

“Priyanka Gandhi should not have spoken a lie on recruitment. This year, 55,000 people have been recruited in government services,” he added. He said youths will earn Rs 8,000 per month under Learn and Earn Scheme.

22,000 false promises

State Congress president Kamal Nath accused CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan of creating record of making 22,000 false promises. He said that such a person accused Gandhi family who sacrificed their life for truth and nation.

