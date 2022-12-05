All India Sub Junior Karate Championships: Army School students win medals

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Army Public School students won medals at the All-India Sub Junior Karate Championships 2022 held at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi from December 2 to 4.

According to karate coach Kartikey Dubey, Bhopal’s players have won a total of five medals, including two gold, one silver and two bronze medals in different weight categories.

In the tournament, 10-year-old Divya won a gold medal in the 40-kg weight category. Koushik Singh Thakur won a gold medal in 45-kg weight category. Ayushi Bhadoria won a silver medal in the 25-kg weight category. Arnav Misra won a bronze medal in 30-kg weight category and Roshni Ahirwar won a bronze medal in 55-kg weight category.

While talking to Free Press, coach Kartikey Dubey said, "Many students of Army Public School are winning medals at state and national level competitions. It is only possible because the school authorities always support students."