e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalAll India Sub Junior Karate Championships: Army School students win medals

All India Sub Junior Karate Championships: Army School students win medals

In the tournament, 10-year-old Divya won a gold medal in the 40-kg weight category

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 01:52 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Army Public School students won medals at the All-India Sub Junior Karate Championships 2022 held at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi from December 2 to 4.

According to karate coach Kartikey Dubey, Bhopal’s players have won a total of five medals, including two gold, one silver and two bronze medals in different weight categories.

In the tournament, 10-year-old Divya won a gold medal in the 40-kg weight category. Koushik Singh Thakur won a gold medal in 45-kg weight category. Ayushi Bhadoria won a silver medal in the 25-kg weight category. Arnav Misra won a bronze medal in 30-kg weight category and Roshni Ahirwar won a bronze medal in 55-kg weight category.

While talking to Free Press, coach Kartikey Dubey said, "Many students of Army Public School are winning medals at state and national level competitions. It is only possible because the school authorities always support students."

Read Also
Bhopal: Railways razes Mar Thoma church room, toilets
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

All India Sub Junior Karate Championships: Army School students win medals

All India Sub Junior Karate Championships: Army School students win medals

Bhopal: Businessman man looted by Don Gabbar Gurjar, 2 accomplices

Bhopal: Businessman man looted by Don Gabbar Gurjar, 2 accomplices

Bhopal: Gangster Malik’s son arrested

Bhopal: Gangster Malik’s son arrested

Madhya Pradesh: Doctors reminisce scary night of Bhopal gas tragedy, share stories

Madhya Pradesh: Doctors reminisce scary night of Bhopal gas tragedy, share stories

Bhopal: Five dengue deaths in city

Bhopal: Five dengue deaths in city