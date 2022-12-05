Bhopal: Railways razes Mar Thoma church room, toilets

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Christian community have condemned railway authorities for demolishing St Paul’s Mar Thoma Church in Lalghati in Bhopal.

Father Biju George told media on Sunday that on November 24, 2022, at about 10 am, Christians came to know from local people that the railway authorities had demolished the room in which puja material was kept. Two toilets were also demolished.

When Christians reached on the spot, the railways had already demolished the room, toilets and fencing.

A Christians’ delegation with lawyers met a railway official who admitted mistake. However, they came back and demolished the front and side fencing, uprooted paver blocks, claiming it was their property.

All this was done without prior written notice, communication from railways or state government, Father Biju George said.

St Paul’s Mar Thoma Church is the first Mar Thoma Church in Bhopal. It is administered by Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, Tiruvalla in Kerala. When contacted, railways public relations officer Subedar Singh said railways was removing encroachment.