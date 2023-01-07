All-India Rose Show: Bhopalites gather to appreciate 300 varieties of roses

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It was Saturday afternoon. The Sun was bright. Yet, the chilly northerlies were sweeping through the city. The setting was right for holding a rose show. Ergo, the fun-loving Bhopalites flocked to the rose garden in the city to have a look at the roses in various hues and tinges. In the All-India Rose Show, around 300 varieties of roses are displayed and prized in different categories like potted plants, cut flowers, and mini gardens of different sizes. Around 300 kinds of roses are displayed in 500 pots, including individual and official pots.

An official told the Free Press, "In the official category, we have many displays from, including the Indian Institute of Forest Management and the municipal corporation."

While talking about the prices of the displayed roses, the official said, "Price range varies according to the health of the plant; yes, the variety of flower also matters, but it is the health of the plant that determines its worth."

"We have all the roses here for sale that are displayed in the exhibition down there. People choose their favourite rose from the display, and then they come here and buy it." "The most expensive rose saplings that we have here for sale cost around Rs 500," a nurseryman said.

In the event, Prakash Taran Pushkar won first prize in medium garden, and Raj Bhavan won second place in the same category. Similarly, in the mini-garden competition, Building Controller, Vidhan Sabha Bhavan, along with Bank House, State Bank of India, won first place, and Firdos Garden, along with two other winners, stood second.