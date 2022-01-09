Alirajpur district Congress president resigns, Congress accepts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After prolonged, strained relations between the Congress president of Alirajpur district Mahesh Patel and senior tribal leader from Jhabua Kantilal Bhuria, former resigned from the post. The resignation was accepted by the party on Saturday.

Patel had accused senior Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria of sabotaging during assembly by-elections. Patel had said on record that Bhuria was behind his defeat in elections.

Complaints of differences and bout of allegations and counter allegations between Patel and Bhuria had also reached PCC headquarters but no action was taken against anyone. However, Patel resigned from the party and posted on Saturday alleging that his voice went unheard.

Minority dept programme derailed

Corona has derailed plans of the programme on a big scale by the newly appointed president of minority department of state Congress, Sheikh Alim. He had decided that he will assume charge on January 10 in presence of national president of minority cell, Imran Pratapgarhi.

Pratapgarhi, however, cancelled his programme citing corona. Party sources said that he has been asked to bring down the scale of his programme in view of Covid.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 12:37 AM IST