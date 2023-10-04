 AlIMS Bhopal And ECHS Join Hands To Treat Veterans
AlIMS Bhopal And ECHS Join Hands To Treat Veterans

The MoA sets a noteworthy example for all healthcare institutions across the country to prioritise and support those who have dedicated their lives to safeguard the nation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sudarshan Chakra Corps, All-India Institute of Medical Science (AIMS) Bhopal and Ex- Serviceman Contributary Health Scheme (ECHS) have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to provide cashless treatment to the ECHS beneficiaries. This is the second such MoA being signed aftar Katju Hospital, the officials said on Wednesday.

The MoA sets a noteworthy example for all healthcare institutions across the country to prioritise and support those who have dedicated their lives to safeguard the nation.

The signing of the MoA is a significant stride towards ensuring quality healthcare for the armed forces veterans and their dependents. This collaboration will streamline the process of granting ECHS members access to all the state of art treatment and facilities for all medical facilities available at AIIMS Bhopal for ECHS beneficiaries.

Bhopal: Thieves Break Into Nurse's House, Make Away With Cash, Valuables Worth ₹3.5 Lakh
article-image

