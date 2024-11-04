Alert! Over 7,000 Dengue Cases In Madhya Pradesh; Gwalior Region Worst Affected | Wikimedia commons

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dengue and chikungunya cases continued to rise in the state. Moreover, dengue deaths have been reported in some pockets of the state. So far, over 7,000 cases have been reported, according to the doctors. As many as 1,047 people have been affected by dengue in the Gwalior region, they said.

Of them, 408 are below 17 years of age. Five deaths have also been reported in the region. One death has also been reported in Bhopal. In Bhopal, dengue cases continued to increase. Even the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stopped fogging.

The affected areas include Saket Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Awadhpuri, Shahjahanabad, Aishbag, Kolar, sonagiri, Bagmugalia, JK Road, AIIMS, Narela Sankari, Ratnagiri, Bhadbhada, Danish Nagar, Barkheda Pathani, Bharati Nikentan, Kamla Nagar, Nehru Nagar, South TT Nagar, Katara Hills and Emerald Park Street. The state capital has reported 565 dengue and 210 chikungunya cases till now.

It shows poor sanitation, exposing the tall claim of the BMC for initiative taken under the Swachh Survekshan-2024. According to the malaria department officials, currently it is the peak season of dengue and chikungunya, which will continue till December first week. Meanwhile, BMC additional commissioner Devendra Chauhan said, “In addition to fumigation to be taken up from Monday, the BMC will continue sanitation drives in wake of Swachhta Survey.

So it will be an added advantage to check dengue and chikungunya cases.” On the other hand, medical superintendent Jaya Arogya Hospital (JAH) Gwalior, Dr RKS Dhakar said, “Now there is relief from dengue and chikungunya. One child died due to dengue. Our team is working round the clock to keep a vigil on the situation.” Similarly, in the Jabalpur region, CMHO Dr Sanjay Mishra said, “There are 362 dengue cases reported in this area so far. Situation is normal.”