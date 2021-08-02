Ajmer 1992: Bhopal's Sahil Mishra plays key role in web series on gang rapes

Bhopal: Sahil Mishra, a film and theatre actor from city, is playing a key role in web series titled - Ajmer 1992. The web series is based on Ajmer serial gang rape and blackmailing case, which was one of India's biggest cases of sexual exploitation by coercion. The crime involved hundreds of young girls, some college students and some still in schools.

The web series was shot for over a week in Chanderi in Ashoknagar district in June. At present, shooting is underway in Rajasthan. Directed by Pushpendra Singh, the web series will start streaming from December this year.

After a 13-year career in theatre in the city, during which he worked under many leading directors, Mishra got a break in films with Prakash Jha’s Satyagrah. Later, he worked in films and TV serials including Savdhan India, Crime Patrol and Crime Alert. He also worked in Lipstick Under My Burka, Beinteha and Piya Basanti Re.

Besides, Mishra has essayed the role of Gopal Saini in another web series based on UP gangster Vikas Dubey who was killed in an alleged encounter by UP police. It is yet to be streamed. Gopal was a key aide of Vikas Dubey. Sahil is also working in a feature film Matak Vivah, for which he has learned Budelkhandi dialect.

“Theatre taught me finer points of acting,” he says. Mishra feels he is best suited for negative roles. “My face and body are made for role of a villain,” he remarked. And that is why he rejected the offer of playing hero in a Bhojpuri film.