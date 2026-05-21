Airbags Avert Major Tragedy After Speeding Cars Ram Into Each Other On Panna Road

Head-On Collision Between Two Cars Causes Panic On Panna Road |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major road accident was narrowly averted after two cars collided head-on near Azad Chowk on Panna Road in Chhatarpur city on Thursday. The impact of the collision was so severe that airbags of both vehicles deployed instantly, while the vehicles suffered heavy damage. There was no serious injury.

According to information, the accident was reported under the Civil Line police station area, leading to panic and temporary disruption of traffic movement on the busy stretch.

Soon after receiving information, Civil Line police reached the spot and removed the damaged vehicles from the road to restore smooth traffic flow. Both vehicles were later taken to the police station.

Police said a complaint regarding the accident was lodged by Naresh Patidar, an officer associated with the Forest Department. In his complaint, he stated that he was travelling for official work in a Bolero vehicle being driven by a driver.

During the journey on Panna Road, a Hyundai Aura car allegedly came from the opposite direction and collided directly with the Bolero after being driven rashly and negligently.

The collision caused severe damage to the front portions of both vehicles. However, the deployment of airbags in both cars helped prevent serious injuries to the occupants.

Police officials confirmed that no casualties were reported in the accident, though both vehicles sustained extensive damage.

Following the incident, Civil Line police registered a case under Sections 281, 125 and 324 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Action has also been taken under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act related to negligent driving. Police said further investigation into the matter is underway.