Air Pollution In Bhopal: 216 AQI At 1 Am

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The air pollution level has increased in Bhopal at an alarming rate. Construction sites, roadside vendors, eateries, vehicular smoke, burning stubble on outskirt areas are major contributors to the pollution.

This is despite the fact that National Green Tribunal has given directive for sprinkling water at regular intervals at construction sites to check air pollution.

In last 24 hours, Bhopal’s Air Quality Index with reference to particulate matter 2.5 was approximately 100 at 1 am and particulate matter 10 was 216 at 1 am. On Friday, PM10 AQI was 97 at 4 pm.

Road dust and dust particles produced at construction and demolition sites are a major contributor to PM (2.5) and PM (10). PM10 includes dust from construction sites, landfills and agriculture, wildfires and brush/waste burning, industrial sources, wind-blown dust from open lands, pollen and fragments of bacteria.

The dust rising from construction and demolition sites adds to air pollution but most such sites operate without any cover, which could have prevented pollutants from spreading.

Read Also Indore: Australian National Found Dead In Hotel Cremated As Per Hindu Rituals

Environmentalist Dr SC Pandey said, “Construction and Dumping (C&D) waste dumping site without adhering to guideline like proper cover and sprinkling water at regular intervals are a major contributor to high AQI in Bhopal besides roadside eateries, stubble burning.”

Nitin Saxena, NGT petitioner, said, “NGT had issued directive for sprinkling water at regular intervals at construction sites as well as C&D waste dumping sites. But neither BMC nor MP Pollution Board is monitoring the situation.”

MP Pollution Control Board regional officer Brijesh Sharma said, “We monitor the situation. Directive has been given for sprinkling of water at regular intervals.”

The urban development department has issued guidelines for under-construction sites. Guidelines say sites should be covered to avoid mixing dust particles with air. Therefore, all the construction material should be covered.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation runs five C&D waste dumping sites for proper disposal of the waste material.