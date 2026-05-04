Air Alliance Turns Away 15 Passengers Despite Boarding Pass At Rewa Airport; Sends 48-Seater Aircraft Instead Of 72-Seater-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major lapse was reported in Alliance Air at Madhya Pradesh's Rewa Airport. The airline took bookings for 72 seats; however, it dispatched an aircraft with 48 seats, according to local reports.

Consequently, 15 passengers—despite holding confirmed tickets—could not secure a seat on the flight bound for Delhi. They were not allowed inside the aircraft.

The incident occurred on Sunday night, where several passengers, with tickets, were turned away from the airport.

The matter was widely raised on social media, as netizens raised concerns over the alleged unethical working of the Air Alliance. Visuals showing passengers not being allowed to board the aircraft despite the boarding pass are going viral.

मध्य प्रदेश के रीवा एयरपोर्ट से लापरवाही भरी ऐसी खबर सामने आई है, जिसे सुनकर आप भी अपने सिर के बाल खींचने लग सकते हैं।



दरअसल 72 सीटों वाला यात्री विमान बुक था, लेकिन एयरपोर्ट पर 48 सीटर विमान पहुंचा, तो स्टाफ ने कई यात्रियों को यात्रा करने से रोक दिया। pic.twitter.com/WwyGJYDGE1 — Ratan Gupta (@ratanguptabid) May 3, 2026

Shivani Jain, a resident of Amarpatan, has levelled serious allegations of mismanagement against both the airline and the airport administration. Shivani was scheduled to travel to Delhi to attend an interview. She stated that her flight was scheduled for 9:00 PM, and she had arrived at the airport approximately two hours ahead of the scheduled departure time.

Boarding pass issued, but booking unavailable in records.

Shivani accused the airline of flipping the ticket records. "I had my boarding pass, but while boarding the flight, the airline officials refused to accept it. They said that there was no record of a ticket under my name in the system. After making me wait for nearly an hour, officials finally stated that there was a shortage of seats, and therefore, I could not travel."

Passengers alleged that the airline provided no prior notification regarding the change of aircraft. Furious, they raised objection at the airport, and demanded strict action at the airport for the alleged negligence.

Officials Admit Seat Shortage

Amidst the commotion, officials from both the airport and the airline acknowledged that the deployment of a smaller aircraft had resulted in a seat shortage, forcing them to turn away approximately 15 passengers. As of now, no official statement regarding this entire incident has been issued by the airline or by the airport management.