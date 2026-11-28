Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An ailing leopard struggling to walk was rescued from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Friday and shifted to a treatment facility. Its biological samples have been sent to Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary University in Jabalpur for laboratory examination.

A forest officials spotted an ailing male leopard in Gobratal beat of Manpur buffer forest circle during routine patrolling. It was struggling to walk properly.

After getting information in this regard, the tiger reserve's management team rushed to the spot and started the search operation to find the ailing leopard. Later, the male leopard, aged between one-and-a-half and two years, was rescued after tranquillisation.

The rescue operation was conducted in the presence of field director Anupam Sahay. Veterinary doctor Rajesh Tomar treated the leopard.

For comprehensive testing, the biological samples of the leopard were taken and sent to Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary University. At present, the leopard is under constant monitoring and further action will be taken after getting the lab test report of vital samples.

Five Villagers Detained In Tigress Poaching Case In MP’s Panna; Forest Officials Intensify Patrolling

Panna forest officials have picked up five villagers in connection with the poaching of a tigress and they are being interrogated. The dog squads of the forest department and police have reached revenue land in Manki village and this raises suspicion that the tigress died in the revenue area and the suspects might have thrown its body into the north forest area of Panna.