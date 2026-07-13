AIIMS Delhi Submits Final PM Report To CBI In Twisha Sharma Death Case | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Medical Board of AIIMS Delhi that conducted a court-ordered second postmortem, has submitted its final forensic report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the high-profile Twisha Sharma suspicious death case.

According to sources, the report contains crucial scientific findings related to the gym belt allegedly used in the incident, although the document has not been made public.

Sources said the five-member medical board of AIIMS Delhi handed over the 11-page final report to the CBI in a sealed envelope on July 10.

A compliance copy of the report has also been sent to the Registrar General of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The medical board conducted a second postmortem on May 24 and also inspected the scene of the incident. Twisha's family had demanded a second postmortem of her body, which was conducted on the court's instructions.

Preliminary information suggests that histopathological and other laboratory examinations confirmed the presence of skin tissue on the gym belt allegedly used in the hanging.

Experts are also believed to have found scientific similarities between the marks on the belt and the ligature marks observed on Twisha's neck.

Before finalising its conclusions, the forensic team reportedly carried out extensive scientific tests and analyses.

Dr Sudhir Gupta said that the medical board had evaluated all possible aspects scientifically before arriving at its conclusions. However, due to court directions, the report has not been disclosed publicly.

Twisha's father Navnidhi Sharma, said they have not been informed about the second report by the CBI. He said that they have approached the court for a copy of the second PM report.

Twisha Sharma was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her in-laws' residence in Katara Hills on the night of May 12.

While her in-laws claimed that she died by suicide, her family alleged murder and questioned the findings of the initial investigation and the first postmortem examination.

Following a petition filed by the family, the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered a second postmortem at AIIMS Delhi. The case was later transferred to the CBI.

The suspects, retired judge Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh, remain in judicial custody in Bhopal Central Jail and are appearing before the court through video conferencing.