AIIMS Bhopal Treats Severely Malnourished Five-year-old Child | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal has successfully treated a child suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) through timely intervention and proper nutritional care.

The 58-month-old boy was brought to the hospital with complaints of severe weakness, vomiting, refusal to eat, and decreased urination. Upon examination, the child was diagnosed with SAM.

His weight was only 5.5 kg, whereas the expected weight for his age is around 18 kg, indicating a critical condition.

After around 10 days of treatment, the child showed improvement, and his weight increased to 6.06 kg. He also started taking food normally. At a one-month follow-up, the child’s weight had further increased to 7.8 kg, and a steady improvement in health was observed.