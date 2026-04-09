 AIIMS Bhopal Treats Severely Malnourished Five-Year-Old Child
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AIIMS Bhopal Treats Severely Malnourished Five-Year-Old Child

AIIMS Bhopal successfully treated a 58-month-old boy suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM). The child, weighing just 5.5 kg against the expected 18 kg, was admitted with weakness, vomiting, and refusal to eat. After 10 days of nutritional care, his weight rose to 6.06 kg, and at one-month follow-up, it reached 7.8 kg with steady health improvement.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 09, 2026, 08:34 PM IST
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AIIMS Bhopal Treats Severely Malnourished Five-year-old Child | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal has successfully treated a child suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) through timely intervention and proper nutritional care.

The 58-month-old boy was brought to the hospital with complaints of severe weakness, vomiting, refusal to eat, and decreased urination. Upon examination, the child was diagnosed with SAM.

His weight was only 5.5 kg, whereas the expected weight for his age is around 18 kg, indicating a critical condition.

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After around 10 days of treatment, the child showed improvement, and his weight increased to 6.06 kg. He also started taking food normally. At a one-month follow-up, the child’s weight had further increased to 7.8 kg, and a steady improvement in health was observed.

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