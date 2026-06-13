AIIMS Bhopal Tragedy: Child Dies After Formalin Injection, Two Nurses Booked | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have formed teams to arrest two nurses of AIIMS Bhopal after an investigation found that their alleged negligence led to the death of a three-year-old boy who was mistakenly injected with formalin, a chemical used to preserve tissue samples.

Bagsewania police have registered a case against nursing staff Madhubala Sharma and Anuka Gujarati.

According to police, three-year-old Sarthak Yadav, a resident of Sagar district, was admitted to AIIMS Bhopal on December 15, 2025, to undergo a bone marrow biopsy.

Bagsewania police station in-charge Amit Soni said the probe revealed that a syringe containing formalin, brought for the biopsy procedure, was left unattended near the child’s bed after the test was postponed.

On December 17, when Sarthak’s IV line became blocked, Madhubala allegedly used the syringe without properly checking its contents.

The child’s father, Siddharth Yadav, claimed he warned the nurse three times that the syringe did not contain IV fluid and should not be administered. Despite the warnings, the injection was given.

Sarthak’s condition deteriorated immediately and he died despite emergency treatment.

Police said Madhubala is accused of administering the chemical, while Anuka allegedly failed to store the hazardous substance safely. Further investigation is underway.