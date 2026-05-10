AIIMS Bhopal Toll-Free Number To Report Harmful Effects Of Medicines | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, informed people that medicines can sometimes cause allergies, dizziness, vomiting, weakness, or other health problems after consumption.

People were told that if any medicine causes discomfort or side effects, the information can be reported through the toll-free helpline number 1800-180-3024, consumer reporting forms, or the mobile application.

The department of pharmacology, AIIMS Bhopal, which functions as a Regional Training Centre cum Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring Centre, in collaboration with the department of community and family medicine, organised an awareness campaign at community health centre in Obaidullaganj in Raisen district.

During the campaign, the information provided by common citizens helps in identifying new and unknown side effects of medicines and contributes to making healthcare services safer. Participants were told that timely reporting of such side effects is important so that other patients can be protected from harm in the future.

Attendees were informed about various reporting facilities available under the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India. Special emphasis was given to the mobile application as an easy, convenient, and patient-friendly platform through which side effects of medicines can be reported easily from home.