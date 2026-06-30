AIIMS Bhopal To Organise Mindful Eating Practice Session On July 1

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Health and Wellness Centre (HWC) of AIIMS Bhopal is organizing a “Mindful Eating Practice Session” on July 1, 2026. The session aims to encourage participants to develop healthy eating habits, eat with greater awareness, and become more conscious about their overall health.

During the session, participants will be guided on developing awareness towards food, enhancing their eating experience, and adopting healthier lifestyle practices through mindful eating techniques. The programme will include guided mindful eating exercises, discussions on healthy eating behaviours, and practical strategies to support sustainable lifestyle changes.

According to experts, the process of mindful eating involves four key steps—Observe, Notice, Savor, and Nourish. In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, people often eat hurriedly, which can contribute to obesity, diabetes, digestive disorders, and stress-related health issues. Eating slowly, mindfully, and in appropriate portions can significantly improve overall health and well-being. Participants will also be educated about the importance of recognizing the body’s natural hunger and fullness signals to help prevent unnecessary eating.