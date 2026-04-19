AIIMS Bhopal Releases Toll-Free Number For Reporting Adverse Events |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) released toll-free helpline number1800-180-3024 through the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI) mobile application to report adverse events for safer healthcare services.

The department of pharmacology in association with the department of community and family medicine organised an awareness campaign. The programme was held at Ayushman Arogya Mandir, sub health centre in Bangrasiya in Bhopal district.

Akash Thakur from department of pharmacology explained how people can register their complaints. Anyone can report their problem by calling the toll-free helpline 1800-180-3024 through the PvPI mobile application or by filling a consumer reporting form.

Dr Jain and Dr Aysha H from department of pharmacology informed people that timely reporting was very important.

People were also informed about how to use medical devices safely, what precautions should be taken, and why problems should not be ignored

At the end of the programme, all participants took a pledge to use medicines and medical devices safely and to report any adverse event, so that a safe and better healthcare system can be ensured.