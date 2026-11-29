AIIMS Bhopal & Hindustan Copper Join Hands To Boost Tribal Healthcare In MP’s Balaghat; Monthly Health Camps, Copper Exposure Study Proposed | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal and Malajkhand Copper Project of Hindustan Copper Limited will jointly bring better healthcare facilities to people in tribal and mining-affected areas of Balaghat district.

They also agreed to develop the Centre for Tribal Health and Research at Malajkhand in phases.

AIIMS Bhopal will explore the possibility of providing training and technical guidance to healthcare workers at Malajkhand Copper Project Hospital. It was also proposed that the hospital team and AIIMS Bhopal specialists will jointly hold health camps every month in mining-affected villages and nearby tribal areas.

A scientific, evidence-based study was also proposed on the possible effects of copper exposure on the health of local people. Depending on need, it may include an epidemiological study (an investigation into the causes and patterns of disease spread in an area), environmental assessment and clinical evaluation.

The possibility of arranging consultations with AIIMS Bhopal specialists through telemedicine platforms such as e-Sanjeevani was also discussed, so that patients in the region can easily access specialist services.

A phased action plan will be prepared to develop the Centre for Tribal Health and Research at Malajkhand as a hub for tribal health services, research, training and community outreach.

It will also focus on coordination with the relevant government departments. Both institutions stressed the need to formalise their cooperation and ensure continued technical guidance and institutional support.

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