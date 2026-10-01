AIIMS Bhopal: '₹1.5 Lakh Le Liye Aur Ab Bol Rahe Kal Se Mat Aana...' Around 260 Outsourced Workers Fear Job Loss, Protest Outside Hospital | VIDEO

AIIMS Bhopal: Around 260 Outsourced Workers Fear Job Loss, Protest Outside Hospital | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 260 outsourced employees at AIIMS Bhopal reportedly face job losses after an outsourcing agency allegedly issued a list of workers on Wednesday night. The development triggered protests outside the hospital, with housekeeping staff, sanitary attendants and ward boys among those reportedly affected. According to the employees, the agency released the list at around 9 pm on Wednesday. Several workers subsequently gathered outside the hospital to protest against the decision.

Employees Demand Job Security

Around 800 outsourced employees reportedly work in different departments at AIIMS Bhopal. A separate order concerning 516 sanitary attendants has also raised concerns among workers about their job security. The implications of the order remain unclear.

Employees claimed they were being removed from their existing positions without being offered alternative employment. They gathered near the outpatient department (OPD) gate and sought an explanation from the hospital administration and the outsourcing agency.

The workers alleged that they had received no prior notice or consultation regarding the decision. They demanded clarity on their employment status and the criteria used to prepare the list.

Workers Fear Financial Difficulties

Employee Mukul Malviya said several workers had served at AIIMS Bhopal for a long time. He expressed concern that losing their jobs without warning could create serious financial difficulties for their families.

Some employees also alleged that money had been collected from workers in exchange for promises of employment. These allegations could not be independently verified.

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Employees Seek Answers From Administration

The protesting workers urged AIIMS management and the outsourcing agency to clarify their employment status and take steps to protect their livelihoods.

They also demanded discussions with the affected employees before any decision concerning their jobs is implemented.

The exact number of workers affected remains unconfirmed, with different accounts putting the figure at 216 and around 260. It is also unclear whether the workers have been formally terminated or face possible removal from their existing assignments.

A response from AIIMS Bhopal management and the outsourcing agency to the workers' allegations is awaited.