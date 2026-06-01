AIIMS Awaiting Second LINAC Machines Since 2019 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, still lacks facilities for tertiary cancer treatment. At present, only one LINAC machine, which frequently develops technical glitches, is available for radiation therapy for cancer patients.

AIIMS Bhopal has been waiting for dual Linear Accelerator (LINAC) machines since 2018-19. In 2018, one LINAC machine was installed in one of the two bunkers developed for the dual system.

Since then, the second machine has not been installed, according to AIIMS doctors. Secondly, AIIMS is also waiting for Gamma Knife and PET scan, which are advanced equipment for cancer patient treatment.

These tools cost Rs 150 crore, including separate bunker construction costs.

Dr Manish Gupta, radiation incharge at AIIMS, said, “In all the AIIMS, there is provision for a two-bunker system. So in Bhopal, there are also two bunkers for radiation facilities for cancer patients. In 2018, a LINAC machine was installed.

But since then, we are waiting for the second one. Initially, we were hoping for CSR, but now we have sent a proposal to the central government for it. It costs Rs 35 crore. With one LINAC, we diagnose 70 cancer patients daily.”

Dr Ketan Mehra, public relations officer at AIIMS, said, “A separate bunker is needed for Gamma Knife and PET scan to check the spread of radiation.

The process is still on for construction of bunkers and installation of these machines. Total cost is Rs 150 crore.”