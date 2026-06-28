AI To Make Criminal Justice System More Effective: Justice Kalgaonkar | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Modern technologies such as Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) 2.0, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning will make the Indian criminal justice system more effective, swift and smart, High Court Judge Justice Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar said while addressing the state-level ICJS Implementation and Digital Integration workshop here on Sunday.

Under the Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), all key stakeholders - police, judiciary, prosecution, prisons, forensics and health - shared their experiences, practical challenges and solution-oriented ideas during the workshop.

Justice Kalgaonkar said law enforcement agencies should rapidly adopt modern technologies to effectively counter criminals who misuse technology.

While appreciating digital initiatives such as e-Courts, e-payments, the integration of land records and online judicial services, he stressed the need for digital charge sheets, secure digital storage, systematic indexing of documents and seamless data sharing among various agencies.

Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana said, Technology-driven policing and the ICJS have become essential to effectively tackle cybercrime, organised crime and financial fraud.

One country, one data, one entry

Deputy director of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Prasun Gupta, said Madhya Pradesh was among the leading states in the country in the effective implementation of Interoperable Criminal Justice System and CCTNS.

He said the NCRB's objective was to establish seamless digital coordination among all pillars of the criminal justice system through One Country, One Data, One Entry approach.

ICJS roadmap presented

The ICJS Roadmap 2026-27 was presented during the practical session. Police teams from the Indore Commissionerate, Dewas and Ratlam districts shared their innovations, success stories and practical experiences regarding ICJS digital integration.