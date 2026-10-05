AI To Live Music, Bhopal’s CM Youth Conclave Targets Gen Z With Jobs And Start-Ups | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to woo Gen Z, the state government is turning its focus towards the aspirations and interests of young people, with the CM Youth Conclave-2026 scheduled at Lal Parade Ground on Tuesday.

The government is positioning the conclave as a platform where young people can explore new career paths, employment opportunities, skills, entrepreneurship and emerging technologies.

Adding a Gen Z entertainment element, singer Jubin Nautiyal and Mumbai-based Kabir Cafe will perform at the conclave.

For the first time, such a programme is going to be held in the state. Organised by the Higher Education Department, the event will see Chief Minister Mohan Yadav interact directly with more than 20,000 youngsters.

Seventeen government departments and various organisations will participate, while more than 80 exhibition stalls will showcase projects and initiatives by universities, departments and start-ups.

AI, robotics, drones, semiconductors, renewable energy and electric vehicles will be among the key focus areas. Youngsters will also get information on skill development, self-employment, research and start-up opportunities.

The Madhya Pradesh Startup Centre and CEDMAP will showcase products and ideas, with the focus on helping youngsters understand how an idea can be developed into a product or business.

CM to interact with school students

A state-level painting and speech competition will be organised under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan at Government Model Higher Secondary School, Bhopal. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will view students' creative presentations and interact with them.