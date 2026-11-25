AI Should Be Used As Aid, Not As Replacement For Artists Says 'Jab Zid Pe Aa Gayi Parvati' Fame Singer Sadhu Tiwari | VIDEO |

Sadhu Tiwari Interview: Even in the age of AI, pure and original music is bound to touch people's hearts, says singer, music composer and lyricist Sadhu Tiwari. He is best known for the popular track ‘Jab Zid Pe Aa Gayi Parvati’ from the film Hanuman Ansh. The song was written, composed and sung by Tiwari, who hails from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

The music director of Hanuman Ansh, who was in the city to perform at the Indimoon Arts Festival at open -air-stage of Ravindra Bhavan in the city on Tuesday told Free Press that while AI can and should be used in the music industry, it should not gobble up the jobs of artistes. “AI should be used as an aid, not as a replacement for singers, composers and lyricists,” he said.

Not Anticipated That It Would Be Such A Big Hit

On the huge popularity of ‘Jab Zid Pe Aa Gayi Parvati , Tiwari said that he was confident that the song would be liked, but had not anticipated that it would be such a big hit. “I believe that if you sincerely and consistently do your work, some day, one day, you will produce a masterpiece,” he said.

About the use of Bundeli dialect in the song, he said that folk music and folk songs are still tremendously popular in India. “Yes, people do enjoy Bollywood music, but it is folk music that is closer to their hearts,” he said, adding that folk songs and regional dialects should be used more and more in films but they should not be distorted and misused.

Tiwari, who has been working in the Bollywood music industry for 17 years, said that in future, too, he would like to explore the devotional genre. “Why not? If I get an opportunity, I would like to sing 50 bhajans,” he said.

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