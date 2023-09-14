Ahilya Utsav: Procession Taken Out In Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Ahilya Utsav in the city, a grand palanquin procession was taken out after offering prayers at the Gopal temple. Many dignitaries including Nishant Khare, and district president Sardar Malviya were present.

The palanquin procession was decorated with flowers in which the picture of Mata Ahilya Devi was kept. Starting from Gopal Mandir, passing through Kotwali Chowk, Mumbai Market, Manak Chowk, Sarafa Bazaar, Phool Chowk, Moti Chowk, Hari Gate and reaching Girls School premises, the statue of Ahilya Mata was garlanded.

In the programme organised on the school premises, the speakers threw light on the life of Ahilya Mata in detail. The winners of competitions like mehndi, rangoli, painting, fancy dress etc. were awarded by the Ahilya Utsav committee on the school premises.