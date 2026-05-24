Ahilya Devi’s 301st Birth Anniversary Celebrations Begin In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 301st birth anniversary celebrations of Punyashlok Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar began on Sunday, continuing a 66-year-old tradition.

The week-long festival, which will continue till May 31, was announced by Devi Shri Ahilya Janmotsav Samiti chief patron and legislator Usha Thakur and president Manavendra Trivedi.

The celebrations commenced on Sunday evening at the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya auditorium with the inauguration of the two-day Nari Shakti Vandan Natya Mahotsav. A large-scale theatrical production titled Ashtavani Ahilya, written by historian Dr Ganesh Shankar Matkar, was staged during the event.

A cast of 120 artistes from Shri Ahilya Natya Mandal and Sarthak Kala Kendra portrayed the lesser-known history of the Holkar queen under the direction of Sunil Matkar and Satish Mungre.

On Monday, the cultural tribute will continue with Stree Shakti Ka Sakshatkar, a play depicting the life and national contributions of Lakshmibai Kelkar, founder of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti.

As part of the celebrations, four women embodying the virtues of strength, wisdom and capability will be honoured with the Devi Ahilya Nagar Gaurav Samman at Jaal Sabhagruh on Thursday.

The celebrations will culminate on May 31. The day will begin at 7.30 am with a grand garlanding ceremony at the Rajwada statue site, where traditional bhajan mandalis, drum troupes and bands will pay tribute.

Simultaneously, 108 couples will perform a Shiv Abhishek and national welfare havan at the historic Malhari Martand Temple. The celebrations will conclude with a Maha Aarti in the evening.