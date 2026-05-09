Ahead of Swachh Survekshan 2025-26, BMC Starts Work On Only 70 Out Of 160 Public Toilets In Bhopal | Fp Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has managed to begin construction at only around 70 locations out of the proposed 160 public toilets planned across the city ahead of Swachh Survekshan 2025-26.

While nearly 30 projects have already been cancelled, 60 others remain stalled because of objections from politicians, residents' protests and ongoing land disputes.

BMC superintending engineer RR Jarolia said 106 locations were identified for urinal construction and work began at around 70 sites. The construction at the remaining locations will start soon, he added.

The toilets are being constructed under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme to improve sanitation infrastructure across the city's 85 wards. However, the civic body is struggling to identify suitable land, with court disputes and maintenance concerns creating fresh hurdles for the project.

Under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, the civic body has received funds from the Central Government for the construction of public toilets, with an estimated cost of around Rs 4 lakh per unit. Officials said each toilet is to be built on 160 sq ft area.

Residents raise concerns over maintenance, hygiene

In several areas, opposition surfaced even after structures were erected. Residents fear that poor maintenance and irregular cleaning could lead to foul smell and unhygienic conditions in nearby localities. Many existing Sulabh and public toilets in the city are currently being operated through private caretaker agencies, but the civic body has not yet clarified how the newly constructed toilets will be maintained.

Four cases reach court over land disputes

Disputes regarding land ownership and usage for toilet construction have also reached the courts. So far, four cases related to the projects are under judicial consideration. To avoid further conflicts, the municipal corporation is first carrying out preliminary excavation work at selected sites and proceeding with construction only if no objections are raised.